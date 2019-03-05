×
Watch French Montana Storm the Bronx in New ‘Nervous’ Video

Harry Fraud-produced track appeared on rapper’s No Stylist EP

French Montana tears through his sinister single “Nervous” in the latest installment of Vevo’s Official Live Performance series. Micah Bickham directed the video, which was filmed in the Bronx, where the Moroccan-born rapper grew up. The clip boasts a glitchy, red-lit aesthetic that complements the bruising drums and sneering synths that anchor the beat by producer Harry Fraud. “If I catch 25, it was worth it,” French Montana spits, with his hype-man in tow, “Get the fuck from around me if you nervous.”

“Nervous” appeared on French Montana’s three-song EP, No Stylist, which also included the solo cut “Juice” and the Drake-featuring title-track. “Nervous” is expected to appear on French Montana’s forthcoming third album, though a release date and title have yet to be announced. The rapper’s last studio album, Jungle Rules, arrived in 2017.

Along with releasing the No Stylist EP last year, French Montana notably partnered with Liam Payne for the single “First Time.” He also teamed with Diplo, Lil Pump and Zhavia Ward for “Welcome to the Party” off the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

