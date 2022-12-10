fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
"It's Morocco Time"

French Montana Trolls Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram After Morocco’s World Cup Win

The rapper is proudly repping his Moroccan roots, after the country's soccer team defeated Portugal to move into the World Cup semifinals
Metro Boomin, French Montana, and Mario Winans attend as GQ Hype celebrates Metro Boomin in New York City at Public Records on December 08, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York Getty Images for GQ

French Montana took to Instagram Saturday to congratulate Morocco’s soccer team for making it into the World Cup semifinals, and the rapper didn’t hesitate to take a little shot at soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in his post.

Related: Where to Find World Cup Merch Online

“Ronaldo u had your time g … it’s Morocco time,” the rapper wrote, alongside an image of the Moroccan men’s soccer team and a pride of lions chasing after the Portuguese athlete (Morocco’s national team is nicknamed the “Atlas Lions”).

“LEGENDARY ON ANOTHER LEVELLLLLL!” Montana wrote in all caps, adding the phrase “HAMDULILLAH” or “praise be to god.”

Born and raised in Casablanca, Montana has spoken at length about his love for soccer (he’s even been known to show off a few tricks of his own on social media). While the rapper was just spotted at a release party for Metro Boomin in New York last week, he could be making his way to Qatar soon to follow Morocco’s Cinderella journey. Montana posted on Instagram after the team’s surprising win over Spain in their round of 16 matchup, writing, “I guess we flyin to Qatar.”

Trending

Morocco became the first African nation to make it to the World Cup semifinals, after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday. The Lions made their first World Cup appearance in 1970, and their previous-best finish was reaching the Round of 16 in 1986, when the team lost to West Germany.

Morocco will now face the winner of the England vs. France game in a semifinal matchup on December 14. The other World Cup semifinal game pits Argentina vs Croatia.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ and ‘Look Who's Talking’ Star, Dies at 71

Patty Jenkins' ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)

Careful — Lensa Is Using Your Photos to Train Their AI

Denise Richards Finds Her Light in Stunning Sheer Black Lingerie Snapshots

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad