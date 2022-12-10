French Montana Trolls Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram After Morocco’s World Cup Win

French Montana took to Instagram Saturday to congratulate Morocco’s soccer team for making it into the World Cup semifinals, and the rapper didn’t hesitate to take a little shot at soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in his post.

Related: Where to Find World Cup Merch Online

“Ronaldo u had your time g … it’s Morocco time,” the rapper wrote, alongside an image of the Moroccan men’s soccer team and a pride of lions chasing after the Portuguese athlete (Morocco’s national team is nicknamed the “Atlas Lions”).

“LEGENDARY ON ANOTHER LEVELLLLLL!” Montana wrote in all caps, adding the phrase “HAMDULILLAH” or “praise be to god.”

Born and raised in Casablanca, Montana has spoken at length about his love for soccer (he’s even been known to show off a few tricks of his own on social media). While the rapper was just spotted at a release party for Metro Boomin in New York last week, he could be making his way to Qatar soon to follow Morocco’s Cinderella journey. Montana posted on Instagram after the team’s surprising win over Spain in their round of 16 matchup, writing, “I guess we flyin to Qatar.”

Morocco became the first African nation to make it to the World Cup semifinals, after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday. The Lions made their first World Cup appearance in 1970, and their previous-best finish was reaching the Round of 16 in 1986, when the team lost to West Germany.

Morocco will now face the winner of the England vs. France game in a semifinal matchup on December 14. The other World Cup semifinal game pits Argentina vs Croatia.