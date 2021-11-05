 French Montana, Fivio Foreign Are 'Panicking' on New Song - Rolling Stone
French Montana, Fivio Foreign Are ‘Panicking’ on New Song

Rapper’s They Got Amnesia due out next week

French Montana teams with Fivio Foreign for “Panicking,” the latest single off the rapper’s upcoming album They Got Amnesia, due out next week.

The track was accompanied by an insanely aspect-ratioed video where Montana and Foreign parachute out of a jet with a palette of money, only to conveniently crash-land in a luxurious spa filled with models.

The “Panicking” video, co-directed by Montana and Edgar Esteves, comes a week after the visual for “I Don’t Really Care,” another track off They Got Amnesia, arriving Nov. 12 via Epic Records/Bad Boy Entertainment. The LP also features Montana’s summer hit “FWMGAB.”

Montana has made plenty of cameos in 2021 outside his own music, appearing on “Been to War” alongside late rapper DMX and Swizz Beatz, as well as Post Malone’s “Motley Crew.”

