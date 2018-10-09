Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Watch French Montana, Drake Team for Fashion-Forward 'No Stylist' Video

Clip boasts cameos from A$AP Rocky, Slick Rick, Young Thug

Drake joins French Montana for the glitzy, star-studded new video for “No Stylist.” Glenn Michael and Christo directed the video, which centers around the preparations for a glamorous fashion show.

Footage of models prepping and walking is interspersed with gritty scenes of New York City, including a cheeky green-screen sequence in which French Montana cruises down the street while legendary MC Slick Rick sips a tea cup in the passenger seat. The “No Stylist” video also features cameos from A$AP Rocky, Young Thug and Cam’ron.

“No Stylist” arrived last month and notably found Drake taking another shot at Kanye West. During his guest verse, Drake spits, “Keep it a G, I told her don’t wear no 350s ’round me,” likely referring to West’s Adidas sneaker, the Yeezy 350s. The London On Da Track-produced song also features a sample of Mountain’s “Long Red,” which, coincidentally, West sampled on his Graduation cut, “Barry Bonds.”

“No Stylist” appears on French Montana’s new EP of the same name, which arrived in September. The three-track project follows French Montana’s 2017 album, Jungle Rules.

