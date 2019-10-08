French Montana, DJ Khaled Lead New American Cancer Society Campaign

French Montana, DJ Khaled, Jhené Aiko and Kristin Chenoweth joined the American Cancer Society’s new “Get #YOUnited” campaign, designing limited-edition T-shirts to benefit the organization. The celebrities each spoke about in PSAs and written statements about how cancer has affected their lives.

“Someone near and dear to me was recently affected by breast cancer,” Khaled said in his statement. “I had to step up and do my part to help those fighting this disease. We are all in this together. Let’s make a difference.”

Montana noted his friendship with speaker/author and breast cancer survivor (or “thriver”) Nalie Augstin, who also helped with the campaign. “I met my friend Nalie several years ago when she was battling cancer and did the dance challenge to [his 2017 song] ‘Unforgettable,'” he said. “She’s an inspiration to me, always positive and always smiling. That’s why ‘Thriver’ best describes her. This is my gift to her and the others out there living with breast cancer.”

Aiko, whose brother died from brain cancer in 2012, said she wanted to honor her sibling by participating. “I wanted to create something personal for my ‘Team Yagi-san’ in memory of my brother and those affected by this disease,” she said. “I partnered with my good friend Kerby Jean-Raymond to design something special.”

Chenoweth explained that many of her close friends and family members have battled cancer. “I’ve been very open about the important people in my life that have been affected by breast cancer,” she said. “My mom has survived it several times, my aunt is a survivor and several close friends of mine went through their cancer journey. Anytime I can support those in this fight I will. This is something very important to me.”

“Get #YOUnited” helps kick-start Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It also coincides with ACS’ local “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” fundraising walk events, thousands of which are scheduled around the country in October.





