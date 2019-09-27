See Cardi B, Post Malone Join French Montana for New ‘Writing on the Wall’ Video

French Montana teams with Cardi B and Post Malone as larger-than-life beings enjoying their earned spoils in the new video for “Writing on the Wall.” The song, which also features Rvssian, is slated for French Montana’s forthcoming third studio album, Montana, due out in November.

Co-directed by Myles Whittingham and French Montana, the clip features the collaborators riding high as outsized figures taking over a city while cruising around on motorcycles and in luxury cars, and stomping through stadiums and streets as giant-sized beings eliciting awe from bystanders.

French Montana takes the opening verse, which discusses his come-up and celebrating the good life over a danceable groove. “We’ll be coming through the back/We don’t go through the concierge,” French Montana raps, adding, “We’re the stars, like the network.”

Meanwhile, Post Malone hits the second verse and also holds down the hook: “You see the writing on the wall/Hold on to me and I’ma hold ya/You see the writing on the wall,” Post Malone sings. “I’ll bring you back, bring you back, yeah.” Later, Cardi B chimes in with her rhymes about high-roller living, as she trades lines with French Montana on the final verse. “Gucci, Fendi, Prada, Balenciaga, I got Margiela, ah,” she raps. “Standing ovation, the broad of the nation.”

Montana is the follow-up to the rapper’s Jungle Rules from 2017. French Montana and Max B released their Coke Wave 4 mixtape in July.