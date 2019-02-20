Hear Freddie Gibbs, Madlib Reunite on Ruthless New Song ‘Flat Tummy Tea’

Freddie Gibbs goes on an absolute tear on his latest collaboration with producer Madlib, “Flat Tummy Tea.” The song clocks in at a quick two-and-a-half minutes, with Madlib splitting the track in two distinct sections, the first a swift, blown-out beat, the second a hazy head-nodder.

Gibbs starts the track in scorched-earth mode and doesn’t let up: He packs in references to the titular detox drink and lean, to the prison industrial complex and the slave trade, tosses in a Spike Lee diss for good measure (“Fuck Spike, he mostly show Malcolm on coke and white whores/Did the shit so he can get funding up from them white boys”) and caps everything off with the savage one-liner “Took the sword and knocked white Jesus off of that white horse.”

“Flat Tummy Tea” will appear on Gibbs and Madlib’s forthcoming album, Bandana, which is expected to arrive later this year. A limited edition 12-inch vinyl single of “Flat Tummy Tea” is also available via Rappcats.

Bandana follows Gibbs and Madlib’s 2014 album, Piñata, as well as the duo’s three EPs, Thuggin’, Shame and Deeper. Last year Gibbs released his most recent solo project, Freddie, as well as Fetti, a collaboration with Curren$y and the Alchemist.