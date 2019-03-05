Hear Freddie Gibbs, Madlib Team Up on Menacing New Song ‘Bandana’

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib unveiled another dark-edged track, “Bandana,” featuring Jamaican dancehall star Assassin. The song boasts a sparse beat composed of booming bass drum hits, click-clack percussion and a haunting swirl of choral vocals. The ominous atmosphere provides the perfect canvas for Gibbs and Assassin to tear off a trio of vivid, ruthless verses: “Born a pebble, left the hospital, I was a whole brick,” Gibbs spits, “Passed the package off to Diego, he moved the whole shit.”

“Bandana” will appear on Gibbs and Madlib’s upcoming album of the same name, which is expected to arrive later this year. The track follows previously released cut, “Flat Tummy Tea.”

Bandana will mark the second full-length offering from Gibbs and Madlib, after their 2014 album, Piñata. The duo have also released three EPs, Thuggin’, Shame and Deeper. Last year Gibbs released his most recent solo project, Freddie, as well as Fetti, a collaboration with Curren$y and the Alchemist.