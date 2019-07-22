Watch Freddie Gibbs Get Back Into the Drug Game in New ‘Giannis’ Video

Freddie Gibbs tries to get back into the drug game in the new video for “Giannis,” the latest clip (featuring Anderson .Paak) off the rapper’s LP with Madlib, Bandana. The “Giannis” video was directed by Nick Walker and M. Corey Whitted, and continues the story started in the 2014 video for “Thuggin” — off Gibbs and Madlib’s debut Piñata — and resumed in the more recent video for Bandana cut “Crime Pays.”

“Giannis” opens with a flashback scene in which Gibbs is forced to stand down while his partner cuts a less-than-ideal deal with a drug lord named Aurelio. Gibbs’ insubordinate behavior earns him a beatdown, but the rapper exacts his vengeance on his partner and takes over his business. When the video jumps to the present, Aurelio is trying to find out if Gibbs — who ostensibly retired to a zebra farm in the “Crime Pays” clip — is getting back into the game and sets a time for them to meet.

When “Giannis” kicks in, Gibbs spits the song as he speeds around on a jet ski, though the ride eventually leads him to a buoy where he finds Aurelio waiting for him. The two exchange some curt words, with Gibbs seemingly convincing Aurelio that he’s out of the game for good. But back on shore, Aurelio decides not to take any chances and strangles the rapper with his belt and leaves him for the fish.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib released Bandana at the end of last month. The duo are set to perform at the Made in America Festival, taking place in Philadelphia August 31st through September 1st, after which they’ll embark on a European tour in October.