Fred Durst Shows Off Surprising New Look at Limp Bizkit’s Lollapalooza 2021 Set

Fresh off their starring role in the Woodstock 99 documentary, Limp Bizkit continued their sudden resurgence Saturday at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival, with Fred Durst’s new look catching many viewers of the fest’s livestream by surprise.

Earlier in the week, Durst posted a photo on Instagram of his lengthy silver mane and handlebar mustache, a departure from his backward hat and chin beard of yesteryear. At Lollapalooza, he added a pair of bright red shades to the ensemble.

Musically, Limp Bizkit remained Limp Bizkit, delivering a set of turn-of-the-millennium hits like “Nookie” and “Break Stuff” and a heavy helping of their 2000 album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

Durst also showcased his sense of humor, referencing the Woodstock 99 debacle (“Let me make this clear: This is not Woodstock ‘99. Fuck all that bullshit,” he told the crowd) and even rocking alongside the ASL interpreter:

When you randomly turn on the Lollapalooza stream Fred Durst is dancing with the ASL interpreter pic.twitter.com/GlaVfBN3Z7 — Hard of Hearing Hype Man (@datkobrand) August 1, 2021

Limp Bizkit’s tour continues through the summer, including stops at Rocklahoma 2021 and Sacramento’s Aftershock.