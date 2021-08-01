 Fred Durst Shows Off New Look at Limp Bizkit's Lollapalooza 2021 Set - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Fred Durst Shows Off Surprising New Look at Limp Bizkit’s Lollapalooza 2021 Set

Fresh of Woodstock ’99 documentary, band continues resurgence at Chicago fest

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit @ Lollapalooza, July 31st, 2021

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone

Fresh off their starring role in the Woodstock 99 documentary, Limp Bizkit continued their sudden resurgence Saturday at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival, with Fred Durst’s new look catching many viewers of the fest’s livestream by surprise.

Earlier in the week, Durst posted a photo on Instagram of his lengthy silver mane and handlebar mustache, a departure from his backward hat and chin beard of yesteryear. At Lollapalooza, he added a pair of bright red shades to the ensemble.

Musically, Limp Bizkit remained Limp Bizkit, delivering a set of turn-of-the-millennium hits like “Nookie” and “Break Stuff” and a heavy helping of their 2000 album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

Durst also showcased his sense of humor, referencing the Woodstock 99 debacle (“Let me make this clear: This is not Woodstock ‘99. Fuck all that bullshit,” he told the crowd) and even rocking alongside the ASL interpreter:

Limp Bizkit’s tour continues through the summer, including stops at Rocklahoma 2021 and Sacramento’s Aftershock.

In This Article: 2021 Lollapalooza, Limp Bizkit

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.