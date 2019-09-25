 Frankie Muniz Graciously Offers to Be Lizzo’s Purse – Rolling Stone
Frankie Muniz Graciously Offers to Be Lizzo’s Purse

“Put a chain around me and I’ll hold your stuff for you…just sayin,” the actor said, to his 300,000 Twitter followers

Frankie Muniz woke up today. He may have hit the snooze button a couple of times before his significant other complained, then scrolled his Instagram, checked his email, and eventually traveled to Starbucks because the house was out of K Cups. All of this is conjecture, because we have no idea what prompted what came next. At 11:19 a.m. EST, Muniz decided that he would tweet. The tweet would be a little horny (?) and bold, and on his main Twitter account, which has over 300,000 followers. “Hey lizzo, lemme be your accessory,” the post began. “I can be a purse… put a chain around me and I’ll hold your stuff for you…just sayin.”

It’s hard to discern what the goal of this was, or why Muniz would like to be a receptacle for Lizzo’s knick-knacks and personal belongings. It begs the question: What even is a human purse? Does he want to hold physical items, as a non-sentient purse would, or is this a metaphorical request, and Muniz merely wishes to be an emotional purse for all of Lizzo’s problems? I have (many) questions, but wish Muniz luck.

