Frank Zappa Marks 50th Anniversary of ‘Hot Rats’ With Massive Reissue

Frank Zappa’s estate will mark the 50th anniversary of the guitarist and composer’s Hot Rats — released on this date in 1969 — with a six-disc reissue that offers a deep dive into the sessions that yielded the jazz-rock masterpiece.

The Hot Rats Sessions, due out December 20th via UMe and Zappa Records, compiles every composition recorded during the July 1969 studio sessions, including an “abundance of rare and unedited mixes, work mixes, relevant Vault nuggets and complete basic tracks mixed from the original multi-track master tapes,” according to a release.

The first four discs include the studio sessions, showcasing the creative process behind Hot Rats tracks like “Peaches En Regalia,” “It Must Be a Camel” and the Captain Beefheart-featuring “Willie the Pimp,” plus non-LP songs like “Transition” and “Natasha.”

The fifth and sixth discs boast the 1987 digital remix of Hot Rats along with radio advertisements, rare mono mixes, rhythm tracks and more.

The Hot Rats Sessions also comes with a 28-page book featuring never-before-seen photographs from both the recording sessions and the Hot Rats album cover shoot; an alternate image from the cover shoot appears on the reissue. The Simpsons‘ Matt Groening also contributes a written tribute to Hot Rats, an album he says “spun me around like a propeller beanie, and melted my brain.”

Additionally, the original Hot Rats album will also be available as a single-LP reissue pressed on translucent hot pink 180-gram vinyl on December 20th, one day before what would have been Zappa’s 79th birthday.

Both the 6CD and 1LP reissues are available to preorder now. The Zappa Estate also recently announced the 256-page The Hot Rats Book dedicated to the 1969 LP.

The Hot Rats Sessions Track List

CD1

1. Piano Music (Section 1)

2. Piano Music (Section 3)

3. Peaches En Regalia (Prototype)

4. Peaches En Regalia (Section 1, In Session)

5. Peaches En Regalia (Section 1, Master Take)

6. Peaches Jam – Part 1

7. Peaches Jam – Part 2

8. Peaches En Regalia (Section 3, In Session)

9. Peaches En Regalia (Section 3, Master Take)

10. Arabesque (In Session)

11. Arabesque (Master Take)

12. Dame Margret’s Son To Be A Bride (In Session)

CD2

1. It Must Be A Camel (Part 1, In Session)

2. It Must Be a Camel (Part 1, Master Take)

3. It Must Be a Camel (Intercut, In Session)

4. It Must Be a Camel (Intercut, Master Take)

5. Natasha (In Session)

6. Natasha (Master Take)

7. Bognor Regis (Unedited Master)

8. Willie The Pimp (In Session)

9. Willie The Pimp (Unedited Master Take)

10. Willie The Pimp (Guitar OD 1)

11. Willie The Pimp (Guitar OD 2)

CD3

1. Transition (Section 1, In Session)

2. Transition (Section 1, Master Take)

3. Transition (Section 2, Intercut, In Session)

4. Transition (Section 2, Intercut, Master Take)

5. Transition (Section 3, Intercut, In Session)

6. Transition (Section 3, Intercut, Master Take)

7. Lil’ Clanton Shuffle (Unedited Master)

8. Directly From My Heart To You (Unedited Master)

9. Another Waltz (Unedited Master)

CD4

1. Dame Margret’s Son To Be A Bride (Remake)

2. Son Of Mr. Green Genes (Take 1)

3. Son Of Mr. Green Genes (Master Take)

4. Big Legs (Unedited Master Take)

5. It Must Be a Camel (Percussion Tracks)

6. Arabesque (Guitar OD Mix)

7. Transition (Full Version)

8. Piano Music (Section 3, OD Version)

CD5

1. Peaches En Regalia (1987 Digital Re-Mix)

2. Willie The Pimp (1987 Digital Re-Mix)

3. Son Of Mr. Green Genes (1987 Digital Re-Mix)

4. Little Umbrellas (1987 Digital Re-Mix)

5. The Gumbo Variations (1987 Digital Re-Mix)

6. It Must Be A Camel (1987 Digital Re-Mix)

7. The Origin Of Hot Rats

8. Hot Rats Vintage Promotion Ad #1

9. Peaches En Regalia (1969 Mono Single Master)

10. Hot Rats Vintage Promotion Ad #2

11. Little Umbrellas (1969 Mono Single Master)

12. Lil’ Clanton Shuffle (1972 Whitney Studios Mix)

CD6

1. Little Umbrellas (Cucamonga Version)

2. Little Umbrellas (1969 Mix Outtake)

3. It Must Be A Camel (1969 Mix Outtake)

4. Son Of Mr. Green Genes (1969 Mix Outtake)

5. More Of The Story Of Willie The Pimp

6. Willie The Pimp (Vocal Tracks)

7. Willie The Pimp (1969 Quick Mix)

8. Dame Margret’s Son To Be A Bride (1969 Quick Mix)

9. Hot Rats Vintage Promotion Ad #3

10. Bognor Regis (1970 Record Plant Mix)

11. Peaches En Regalia (1969 Rhythm Track Mix)

12. Son Of Mr. Green Genes (1969 Rhythm Track Mix)

13. Little Umbrellas (1969 Rhythm Track Mix)

14. Arabesque (Guitar Tracks)

15. Hot Rats Vintage Promotion Ad #4