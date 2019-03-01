Frank Zappa: See First Glimpse of Guitarist’s Hologram in Tour Promo

Frank Zappa’s digital proxy proclaims his creative freedom in a new promo for the upcoming tour featuring a hologram of the late guitarist-composer. “I’m a person who likes to do what he wants to do, whether people like it or not,” Zappa says in a clip from a 1984 interview. “And what I do is designed for people who like it, not for people who don’t.”



The hologram sample hypes “The Bizarre World of Frank Zappa,” a spring/summer trek featuring former bandmates of the iconic musician, including guitarists Ray White and Mike Keneally, bassist Scott Thunes, multi-instrumentalist Robert Martin, percussionist Ed Mann and drummer/Zappa archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers.

The jaunt launches with a nine-date U.S. leg on April 19th in Port Chester, New York. The American dates continues through May 3rd in Baltimore, Maryland, followed by a run of European shows.

In particular, the teaser is framed as a response to Ticketmaster censoring the tour’s promotional artwork. The company cited the image—which references Zappa’s 1974 song “Penguin in Bondage”—due to “questionable content.”

Zappa’s son Ahmet, the executor of the Zappa Family Trust, responded to Ticketmaster’s censorship in a statement.

“If you’re someone that can’t enjoy the absurdity and humor of bringing Frank’s music and lyrics to life via holograms—such as penguins in bondage, talking hot dogs and super natural dental floss—this show might not be your cup of tea,” he wrote. “In response to Ticketmaster, I re-submit the poster artwork with our newly updated Warning Guarantee hiding the buttocks of the cartoon penguin. I mean, seriously, Ticketmaster?”

Zappa’s other son, guitarist Dweezil, toured throughout 2018 with the long-running tribute project Zappa Plays Zappa. According to his website, he is planning to announce new dates for 2019.