Frank Zappa Documentary Soundtrack Gathers Career Highlights, Unreleased Tracks

5LP/3CD edition includes highlights from Zappa’s catalog, interview clips and a dozen unreleased tracks from the composer’s vault

Frank Zappa, Sportpaleis, Gent, Belgium, 10/04/1988. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

In tandem with the arrival of the Frank Zappa documentary, UMe and Zappa Records have digitally released the official soundtrack.

In tandem with the arrival of the long-awaited authorized Frank Zappa documentary, UMe and Zappa Records have digitally released the official soundtrack for Zappa, featuring highlights from the composer’s catalog, live recordings, interview clips and a dozen unreleased tracks from Zappa’s vaults.

The 3CD/5-LP version of Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack — out digitally now — boasts 68 tracks spanning from the Mothers of Invention’s Freak Out to Zappa’s final orchestral work The Yellow Shark. The deluxe version of the soundtrack also includes offerings from Zappa’s Bizarre Records — Alice Cooper’s “No Longer Umpire,” the GTO’s “The Captain’s Fat Theresa Shoes” — as well as pieces by Edgard Varese and Igor Stravinsky and 26 original Zappa score cues by John Frizzell.

From the Zappa Family Trust vaults, the soundtrack includes the Mothers performing the Zappa-penned doo-wop track “Memories of El Monte” and other unheard recordings from 1968 Whisky A Go-Go concert, a live rehearsal of “Apostrophe,” Zappa’s rendition of “Dancin’ Fool” from a 1978 episode of Saturday Night Live, excerpts from a 1970 Fillmore West concert and more.

Physical editions of the soundtrack are available to preorder now, with the 5-LP version — available on both 180-gram black vinyl as well as limited edition 180-gram smoke vinyl — due out May 7th, 2021 and the 3CD version expected January 19th, 2021. A 2-LP edition on 180-gram clear vinyl will also be available.

Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List

CD1:

  1. Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention
  2. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention
  3. Everytime I See You – The Heartbreakers
  4. Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention
  5. Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  6. Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  7. The Duke (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968) – The Mothers of Invention*
  8. How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa
  9. “The Reason We Have Stayed Together…” – Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy / WMEX Boston, MA – January 31, 1969*
  10. Black Beauty (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa
  11. Absolutely Free (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention
  12. You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The MOFO Project/Object) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention
  13. Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa
  14. Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) – The Mothers of Invention
  15. Mother People (from We’re Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention
  16. Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale – Orchestre de l’Opéra Bastille & Myung Whun Chung
  17. “FZ on Varèse” – Frank Zappa interview with Craig Eldon Pinkus, Indiana University Radio-TV Center – April 25, 1974*
  18. Varèse: Ionisation – Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Pierre Boulez
  19. The Captain’s Fat Theresa Shoes – GTO’s
  20. No Longer Umpire – Alice Cooper
  21. Road Ladies (from Chunga’s Revenge) – Frank Zappa

CD2:

  1. Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
  2. Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention*
  3. Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) – Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention, John Lennon, Yoko Ono
  4. Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) – Frank Zappa
  5. Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa
  6. Apostrophe’ (Live in Los Angeles, Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974) – Frank Zappa*
  7. Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes – The Compleat Soundtrack) – Frank Zappa
  8. Dancin’ Fool (Live on Saturday Night Live – October 21, 1978) – Frank Zappa*
  9. Mo’s Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa*
  10. The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa
  11. Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa
  12. Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe’s Garage – Act I) – Frank Zappa
  13. Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa
  14. The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa*
  15. H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa
  16. G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa

CD3

  1. Frank’s Library – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  2. Edgewood Arsenal – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  3. Frank’s Parents – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  4. The Blackouts – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  5. Greeting Cards – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  6. Studio Z – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  7. Frank Goes To Jail – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  8. Musically Difficult – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  9. The Parts Are Complicated – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  10. Murray Roman’s TV Show – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  11. Frank Put His Foot Down – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  12. Laurel Canyon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  13. The Manson Family – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  14. Are We Going To Get Paid – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  15. Steve Vai’s Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  16. Frank Could Be Hardcore – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  17. Bruce Bickford’s Zappa Head – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  18. If I’m Alive – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  19. Keep This Guy Under Check – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  20. Frank’s Business Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  21. Fake It – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  22. Don’t Have Any Friends – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  23. Hi, I’m Moon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  24. Frank Addresses Congress – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  25. Turn Off That Zappa Music – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  26. Frank Getting Sick – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell
  27. Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa, London Symphony Orchestra
  28. Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany – September 19, 1992) – Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa*
  29. Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa
  30. Nap Time (from Everything Is Healing Nicely) – Frank Zappa
  31. Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music Of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

*previously unreleased

