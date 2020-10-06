Frank Turner, Jon Snodgrass Preview ‘Buddies II’ With Lockdown Anthem ‘Bad Times, Good Vibes’

Frank Turner and Jon Snodgrass have reunited after 10 years for a new collaborative album, Buddies II, teasing the project with a new song, “Bad Times, Good Vibes.”

Turner and Snodgrass wrote and recorded the album while working remotely during the Covid-19 lockdown, and “Bad Times, Good Vibes” is very much a product of the pandemic. It’s a delightfully raucous pop rock track — stuffed with a clever country mid-section, with pedal steel courtesy of Todd Beene — that finds Turner listing all the things he has and hasn’t done in quarantine: “Every groundhog morning, put a brave face on it/But if I’m being honest I’ve started feeling strange/Running out of recipes and TV boxsets/Finished my to-do list, now I’m onto the don’ts/Tore down half my house, suppose I’d better rebuild it.”

“Bad Times, Good Vibes” also arrives with a music video in which Turner, Snodgrass, Beene, and their other collaborator, Stephen Egerton, perform the track in their respective homes. The clip puts a silly spin on run-of-the-mill Zoom performances, with Snodgrass honking on a kazoo that’s not in the song as Beene takes a nap until it’s time to play.

Buddies II: Still Buddies will be released November 13th via Xtra Mile Recordings, and it arrives 10 years after Turner and Snodgrass’ first album together, Buddies. Like the first Buddies record, Turner and Snodgrass wrote all the new songs on the album in just one day, then brought in Egerton and Beene to help them record.

“Lockdown has been such a blow to the music industry and such a drag that we were all looking for things to do,” Turner said in a statement. “Jon and I have been buddies a long time, and I noticed the 10-year anniversary of our collaborative album was coming up. Technology is such that we were able to reprise the writing method remotely, and indeed it turns out we’ve got a lot better at it in the intervening decade. I’m really, really proud of the record.”