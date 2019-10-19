Frank Ocean Previews Two New Songs ‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’

Frank Ocean has announced the upcoming vinyl release of a pair of new singles that the singer debuted during his controversial PrEP+ club night.

Both “Dear April” and “Cayendo” are available to preorder now as 12″ vinyl singles through the Ocean’s official site. The A-side studio versions both backed by remixes: Justice, who guest DJed at PrEP+, remix “Dear April,” while Sango handles the “Cayendo” remix, Pitchfork reports.

Ocean also shared a minute-long preview of both remixes, recorded at PrEP+, via videos uploaded to his Blonded Youtube account.

The two songs would mark Ocean’s first new music since his cover of “Moon River” in February 2018, and his first original track since dropping “Provider” back in August 2017.

In a September interview, Ocean said that his upcoming album, the long-awaited follow-up to his acclaimed Blonde, is influenced by “Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic” and that it would be a “full motion picture fantasy.”

“The expectation for artists to be vulnerable and truthful is a lot, you know,” Ocean said. “When it’s no longer a choice. Like, in order for me to satisfy expectations, there needs to be an outpouring of my heart or my experiences in a very truthful, vulnerable way. I’m more interested in lies than that.”