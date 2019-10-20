Hear Frank Ocean Return With New Song ‘DHL’

Hours after announcing a pair of new singles, Frank Ocean premiered a third new song, “DHL,” on the first episode of the singer’s Blonded radio show in over two years. The track marks Ocean’s first original music since 2017.

“I got a pack from DHL / Just got up on a pill,” Ocean sings on the chorus of the Boys Noize-produced track, a downbeat 4:30-minute cut punctuated by Ocean’s roving verses.

Following the release of “DHL,” Ocean’s fans have combed through the singer’s social media and dug about a pair of references to the shipping company: An August 2017 Instagram post where Ocean said he wanted to buy a DHL plane and a December 2018 Instagram story where Ocean unveiled 15 seconds of the song “DHL.”

Complex also notes that the cover art for “DHL” hints at the upcoming arrival of 13 new Ocean songs, although Ocean himself didn’t detail his Blonde follow-up in his revived radio show.

“DHL” follows news of the upcoming arrivals of two 12″ vinyl singles “Dear April” and “Cayendo,” songs that debuted in remix form at Ocean’s PrEP+ club night Thursday.

In a recent interview, Ocean discussed some of the influences for his much-anticipated new album. “I’ve been interested in club, and the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs,” Ocean said in September. “And so the things I look at now have a lot to do with those scenes: Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic … I grew up in New Orleans, so the closest to the nightlife scene for me was New Orleans bounce, and that was a lot of trends. But it’s so much a part of my childhood and my youth that I don’t really go back to it so much as a touch point. I’m really looking forward. It’s kind of a mix for me.”