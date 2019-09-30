Frank Ocean Wants to ‘Lie’ a Lot on His Next Album

It’s not completely clear if Frank Ocean knows what a lie is. I wholeheartedly believe Frank can ascertain when he is being lied to, or when he feels the need to lie, but in a cover story for W Magazine the reclusive singer drops hints about his Blonde follow-up. For the time being it is influenced by “Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic” club music, but, more interestingly, Ocean is also convinced he’ll be lying more on the project.

“I believed for a very long time that there was strength in vulnerability, and I really don’t believe that anymore,” Ocean begins. “‘Strength’ and ‘vulnerability’ sound opposite as words. And so to combine them sounds wise, but I don’t know if it is wise. It’s just this realization that hit me: ‘Oh, right, it’s a choice whether you will be truthful or a liar.'”

“The expectation for artists to be vulnerable and truthful is a lot, you know,” Frank continues. “when it’s no longer a choice. Like, in order for me to satisfy expectations, there needs to be an outpouring of my heart or my experiences in a very truthful, vulnerable way. I’m more interested in lies than that. Like, give me a full motion-picture fantasy.”

When Frank is asked if he meant to describe a “fantasy” instead of a lie, the mercurial musician merely answers: “They’re the same thing.” By the end of the interview, it isn’t clear if Frank thinks that all fantasy storytelling is the same as lying, or if Frank merely considers his fantasy writing a lie compared to his typical, soul-baring lyrics. Either way, it’s at least nice to know that Ocean intends on releasing something at some point — never a guarantee for the most mercurial star in pop.