Frank Ocean Launches New Luxury Company Homer

Frank Ocean has unveiled Homer, a luxury goods line that launched this week in New York.

The first collection from the company features high-end jewelry pieces and silk scarves, all made in Italy with diamonds crafted from a state-of-the-art lab in the United States. A press release states the designs were inspired by “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as a fantasy.” The name Homer was chosen to represent “carving history into stone.”

Catalogs featuring products and photography by Ocean can be requested by emailing customercare@homer.com, or by booking a store appointment at 70-74 Bowery, New York, on the Homer website. Global orders with complimentary shipping can be made by calling or messaging the store on Signal at (212)-410-3300, beginning Monday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Ocean has stayed largely out of the public eye for the past year, sharing two singles — “Dear April” and “Cayendo” — in April of 2020. The artist was originally slated to co-headline the 2020 Coachella festival with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, but after Coachella was rescheduled to spring of 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ocean was not available for the new dates. However, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett revealed in a recent Los Angeles Times profile that Ocean has been rescheduled to headline the festival in 2023.