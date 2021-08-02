Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella in 2023

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival co-founder Paul Tollett revealed that Frank Ocean is set to headline the festival in 2023 in a new Los Angeles Times profile.

Ocean was originally slated to co-headline the 2020 festival with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, but after Coachella was rescheduled to spring of 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ocean was not available for the new dates.

While Coachella organizers usually do not reveal lineup details so far in advance, Tollett explained that he wanted to reassure fans that the reclusive Ocean would be back.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett said. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Ocean’s rare live performances have become major events in recent years, particularly his 2017 performance at Los Angeles’ FYF Festival, which Tollett called “phenomenal.” Ocean performed at Coachella once before, in 2012, just a few months before the release of his breakthrough album Channel Orange.

Scott and Rage Against the Machine will both headline at the 2022 festival, set to take place April 15th-17th and April 22nd-24th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. A third headliner has yet to be announced.