Frank Ocean Drops Out as Coachella Headliner After Suffering Leg Injury

A rep for Frank Ocean tells Rolling Stone that the singer has canceled his scheduled performance during the second weekend of Coachella.

On Wednesday, the rep for the enigmatic singer said that after suffering a leg injury at the festival during the first week of the festival, a doctor advised that Ocean not perform the following week due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” Ocean said in a statement provided by his rep.

Blink-182 is slated to take Ocean’s headlining spot, according to Variety.

Ocean’s headlining set at Coachella last Sunday marked his first live show since 2017, when he performed at several music festivals in Europe, along with an appearance at Los Angeles’ FYF Fest. The singer-songwriter was originally scheduled to headline the festival in 2020 before the pandemic hit and rescheduled for 2023, a date the festival locked-in two years early with an announcement in Aug. 2021. However, his highly anticipated Coachella performance left many fans baffled and disappointed.

Ahead of the show, it was announced that Ocean's set wouldn't be livestreamed on the official Coachella YouTube channel. When the artist did take the stage, it was about an hour after his scheduled start time at around 11 p.m. PT. Many fans began to leave rather than wait around. The late start led to a show cut short due to the strict midnight curfew on Sundays that Coachella must abide.

Ocean last released new music in 2020 including two tracks, “Dear April” and “Cayendo,” produced alongside Daniel Aged, with “Cayendo” sung partially in Spanish.