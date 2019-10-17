 Frank Ocean’s Blonded Launches Queer Club Night PrEP+ – Rolling Stone
Frank Ocean Plots First Queer Club Night PrEP+

New event series pays “homage to what could have been of 1980s’ NYC club scene”

Reporter

Frank Ocean arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2019. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute's new spring 2019 exhibition, 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', which runs from 09 May until 08 September 2019.2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019

Frank Ocean's Blonded brand is launching a queer club night in New York called PrEP+, named for the HIV prevention drug.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Frank Ocean’s creative brand Blonded will host its first queer club night, PrEP+, somewhere in New York City tonight, October 17th.

According to a statement, tonight’s event will be the first in a series of club nights dedicated to creating a safe space for people to meet and dance. The event will feature “globally celebrated DJs,” though no lineup has been announced. Links to tickets have reportedly been given out and the venue will be revealed to ticket holders later today.

PrEP+ takes its name from the HIV prevention drug, pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP. The event is described as “an homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) — which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk — had been invented in that era.”

PrEP+ does feature a handful of strict house rules, including no photos or videos, mandatory consent, zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind and, most importantly: “The dance floor is for dancing.”

Frank Ocean’s last album, Blonde, arrived in 2016, while the following year he released a string of one-off tracks including, “Chanel,” “Lens” and “Biking,” featuring Jay-Z and Tyler, the Creator.

Last year, he dropped a cover of the Henry Mancini/Johnny Mercer standard, “Moon River.” In a recent interview with W Magazine, Ocean said he’s working on a new album and said it’s influenced by “Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic” club music.

