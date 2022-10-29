Frank Ocean Unveils Apple Music 1 Show, ‘Homer Radio’

Frank Ocean revealed his latest project on Friday: Homer Radio, a new Apple Music 1 show. Each episode will take place on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

“Someone’s vacuuming the carpets adding a distant layer of white noise to the sound,” Ocean wrote in a statement about the show. “Security is pacing off some boredom while pretending to check the rooms and the safes on a rehearsed patrol. A headset loaded with gadgetry helps a man who dons it to see, with its grids of light and lenses and loupes.”

The description paired with the broadcast also described the radio show as an “office soundtrack.“

The show’s first episode is set to feature producer Crystallmess. The project is Ocean’s latest announcement since producing an instrumental score for a new episode of his Apple Music 1 show, Blonded Radio.

Homer shares the same name as Ocean’s luxury brand, which the artist told the Financial Times was inspired by the Greek poet. “Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure – the same as diamonds and gold – and I know Homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of carving history into stone,” said Ocean.

Ocean’s long-awaited second album, Blonde, was released in 2016. Although the singer is known for his long breaks from music industry and the public, he has released songs including “In My Room” and “DHL” in 2019, and “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in 2020. Ocean is also scheduled to headline Coachella in 2023.