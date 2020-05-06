 Hop Along's Frances Quinlan Performs on 'In My Room' - Rolling Stone
‘In My Room’ With Frances Quinlan

Hop Along singer performs three solo songs from her Philadelphia home

Simon Vozick-Levinson

Hop Along singer-songwriter Frances Quinlan performs three songs from her recent solo album, Likewise, from her Philadelphia home for the latest episode of Rolling Stone‘s “In My Room.”

Playing simple acoustic renditions of “Now That I’m Back,” “Went to LA,” and “Piltdown Man,” all drawn from the new album, Quinlan shows off the striking vocal turns and chord progressions that anchor each song, without the production choices heard on record.

Likewise is the first album Quinlan has released under her own name. She recorded it after making several acclaimed albums with her band, most recently 2018’s Bark Your Head Off, Dog. “It’s crazy to think that in a couple years I’ll have been in Hop Along for half of my life,”  Quinlan recently told RS. “I just wanted to see where else I could go.”

She added that she hopes to get back together with Hop Along when conditions allow: “I don’t want to take Hop Along for granted. I miss them, honestly … I’m hoping, knock on wood, to get into the studio as soon as possible.”

Quinlan’s “In My Room” session follows performances by StingJoan JettFuerza RegidaLauvWaxahatcheeLucinda Williams, James BayLukas NelsonNathaniel RateliffSteve EarleGraham NashYolaJohn FogertyGrace Potter, and many more.

To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, to which TikTok recently pledged $2 million. To support Frances Quinlan directly, check out her merch store.

