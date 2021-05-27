U.K. Singer-Songwriter Frances Lion Gets Some Help From Linda Perry on ‘Home’

Frances Lion has released a new song, “Home,” which marks the first offering from a new artist development program headed up by the U.K. singer-songwriter’s mentor, Linda Perry, in collaboration with SoundCloud.

“Home” shifts effortlessly from sparse verses where a guitar weaves delicately between stomping drums, and a booming chorus where Lion bellows, “My home is always in my body/My home is always on my mind.” The track arrives with a music video that echoes the song’s titular theme as it finds Lion biking, running, and walking down long, empty roads.

“I wrote ‘Home’ a few years ago about the small town I grew up in,” Lion said in a statement. “Even though I always wanted to move away from it it’s forever remained a huge part of my identity. My brother produced this song at our parents’ house during lockdown, and with a lack of resources we even had to rope my parents into being backing singers so it has even more of a ‘home’ feel than I had ever imagined.”

As for Perry’s involvement, she’s heading up SoundCloud’s new Repost initiative, where she’ll be helping to identify and aid budding artists. “Breaking a new artist in any situation needs patience. Breaking a new artist in these times needs a fucking miracle,” Perry said in a statement. “If you don’t have the financial muscle pulling weight then you must rely solely on stretching the imagination and thinking outside the box. Planning, strategy, development, nurturing the art, and allowing the creative to take the driver’s seat to plow over conventional formula and that fear that has infested the true beauty of a rockstar and the art of rebellion. Frances Lion will be the first artist signing under our partnership with SoundCloud’s growing distribution and artist services business Repost, and as A&R I plan on exploring all the possibilities and bringing back the art of risk.”