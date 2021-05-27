 U.K. Singer-Songwriter Frances Lion Shares New Song 'Home' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Patti Smith, Michael Stipe Set for 'World Environment Day' Livestream
Home Music Music News

U.K. Singer-Songwriter Frances Lion Gets Some Help From Linda Perry on ‘Home’

Track is the first single to emerge from Perry’s new artist development initiative with SoundCloud, Repost

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Frances Lion has released a new song, “Home,” which marks the first offering from a new artist development program headed up by the U.K. singer-songwriter’s mentor, Linda Perry, in collaboration with SoundCloud.

“Home” shifts effortlessly from sparse verses where a guitar weaves delicately between stomping drums, and a booming chorus where Lion bellows, “My home is always in my body/My home is always on my mind.” The track arrives with a music video that echoes the song’s titular theme as it finds Lion biking, running, and walking down long, empty roads.

“I wrote ‘Home’ a few years ago about the small town I grew up in,” Lion said in a statement. “Even though I always wanted to move away from it it’s forever remained a huge part of my identity. My brother produced this song at our parents’ house during lockdown, and with a lack of resources we even had to rope my parents into being backing singers so it has even more of a ‘home’ feel than I had ever imagined.”

Related Stories

Bono Joins Linda Perry on New Song 'Eden (To Find Love)' From 'Citizen Penn' Soundtrack
Song You Need to Know: Linda Perry, 'The Letter'

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
40 Greatest One-Album Wonders

As for Perry’s involvement, she’s heading up SoundCloud’s new Repost initiative, where she’ll be helping to identify and aid budding artists. “Breaking a new artist in any situation needs patience. Breaking a new artist in these times needs a fucking miracle,” Perry said in a statement. “If you don’t have the financial muscle pulling weight then you must rely solely on stretching the imagination and thinking outside the box. Planning, strategy, development, nurturing the art, and allowing the creative to take the driver’s seat to plow over conventional formula and that fear that has infested the true beauty of a rockstar and the art of rebellion. Frances Lion will be the first artist signing under our partnership with SoundCloud’s growing distribution and artist services business Repost, and as A&R I plan on exploring all the possibilities and bringing back the art of risk.”

In This Article: Frances Lion, Linda Perry

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.