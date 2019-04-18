Hear Four Tet’s Shimmering New Single ‘Teenage Birdsong’

Four Tet has unveiled his new song, “Teenage Birdsong.” The British electronic artist/producer Kieran Hebden dropped his latest single in between his two appearances at Coachella. He will perform again for the fest’s second consecutive weekend this Saturday on the Mojave stage.

On the shimmering new track, flute sounds provide the vibey melody that swirls around buzzy synths and hypnotic rhythms. The song follows the release of “Only Human,” his edit of Nelly Furtado’s “Afraid,” which he unveiled in March. During his low-key Coachella set last weekend, he extended the song for at least 10 minutes. He also shared his full hour-long Coachella set from last weekend via Mixcloud.

Four Tet’s last studio album was 2017’s New Energy. Last summer, he co-produced Neneh Cherry’s “Kong.” He recently revealed that he is “working on the new record. Got some tracks finished now,” he wrote on Twitter in March. It’s unclear if “Teenage Birdsong” will appear on his forthcoming record.