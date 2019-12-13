 Four Tet Remixes Skrillex, Boys Noize, Ty Dolla $ign's 'Midnight Hour' - Rolling Stone
Four Tet Remixes Skrillex, Boys Noize, Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Midnight Hour’

Original song is nominated for Best Dance Recording at 62nd Grammy Awards

Four Tet has shared a remix of “Midnight Hour,” originally by Skrillex, Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign. The new release is accompanied by a surreal visual, featuring a creepy humanoid figure bathed in club lights.

“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex’s third collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, was first released this past August, and is now nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 62nd Grammy Awards, marking Skrillex’s 13th Grammy nomination. Four Tet had teased portions of the remix at live shows in the weeks leading up to the official release.

Skrillex contributed production to FKA Twigs’ new album Magdalene and is currently finishing up a tour in Asia. He’ll kick off a U.S. run on December 27th in Dallas, playing shows in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chandler, Arizona, and South Lake Tahoe, California, before the end of the year.

Ty Dolla $ign recently won Best Power Anthem at the MTV VMAs for his work with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj on single “Hot Girl Summer,” which was produced by Juicy J.

