Four Tet Remixes Skrillex, Boys Noize, Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Midnight Hour’

Four Tet has shared a remix of “Midnight Hour,” originally by Skrillex, Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign. The new release is accompanied by a surreal visual, featuring a creepy humanoid figure bathed in club lights.

“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex’s third collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, was first released this past August, and is now nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 62nd Grammy Awards, marking Skrillex’s 13th Grammy nomination. Four Tet had teased portions of the remix at live shows in the weeks leading up to the official release.

Skrillex contributed production to FKA Twigs’ new album Magdalene and is currently finishing up a tour in Asia. He’ll kick off a U.S. run on December 27th in Dallas, playing shows in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chandler, Arizona, and South Lake Tahoe, California, before the end of the year.