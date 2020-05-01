 Fountains of Wayne, Sharon Van Etten Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger - Rolling Stone
Fountains of Wayne, Sharon Van Etten Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger With ‘Hackensack’ Performance

Bandcamp single will benefit New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund

Last week, the surviving members of Fountain of Wayne — Chris Collingwood, Jody Porter and Brian Young — performed their 2003 song “Hackensack” with Sharon Van Etten as a tribute to the band’s vocalist, bassist and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who died last month due to complications from COVID-19.

It was the first time the band had performed together in over seven years and was part of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund’s Jersey 4 Jersey benefit livestream.

On Friday, Fountains of Wayne released the new recording to Bandcamp, on the same day that the platform is waiving their revenue shares to help support artists during the coronavirus pandemic. All net proceeds from the release will be donated to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, and it will be available for download until the end of the month.

The Jersey 4 Jersey benefit also included at-home appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Jon Bon Jovi, SZA, Charli Puth, Danny DeVito, Tony Bennett and many more New Jerseyites in support of the COVID-19 relief fund.

In previewing the participants for the event, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made a special point of mentioning the tribute to Schlesinger, who since his death has earned remembrances from Tom Hanks, Ben Gibbard and Jack Antonoff, among others.

In This Article: Adam Schlesinger, coronavirus, covid-19, Fountains of Wayne, livestream, New Jersey, Sharon Van Etten

