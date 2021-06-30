Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Auctioning Off ‘Black Parade’-Era Kit

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar is auctioning off the last drum set he used while with the band — on tour and during the recording of 2006’s The Black Parade — to raise money for a Tennessee animal rescue center.

Bryar, who left My Chemical Romance (and subsequently the music industry) in 2010, wrote of the drum set on the listing, “This is my very last drum kit and it’s ready for a new home. I used this kit when [the band] opened the MTV VMAs in 2005, the following tour, and for some of the [Black Parade] record.”

He added: “The finish was created to match the [“Helena,” a track from 2005’s Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge] days. It’s a very dark red sparkle that is almost black. It’s my favorite finish of all of the kits I’ve had. If you look closely, there is still some confetti from tour that snuck into the bass drum hole. I’ll leave that in there for you.”

The eBay auction is scheduled to end July 7th; at press time, there have been 78 bids, with a current high of $8,320. Bryar notes that the custom-made road case included in the sale of the drums is worth $1,700 alone.

Like Bryar’s previous drum kit auctions, the money raised will be donated to the Williamson County Animal Control and Adoption Center in Tennessee.