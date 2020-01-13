Foreigner Recruit Kansas, Europe for Juke Box Heroes Tour

Foreigner has announced a North American tour with Kansas and Europe for the summer of 2020, dubbed the Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour.
Kicking off in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 9th, the trek includes stops at Colorado’s Red Rocks, Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre.
“We can’t wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country,” Foreigner founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. “We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!”
Kansas added, “We look forward to touring with Foreigner. It has been nearly 10 years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer. The bands and the crews get along great, and we’ll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans.”
“The band is super thrilled that this summer, we’ll be back in the USA… the birthplace of rock and roll,” Europe’s Joey Tempest noted. “It’s been four long years and we are honored to be on the road with Foreigner and Kansas for this extensive tour across North America. Strap yourself in! Europe in America once again!”
Tickets for the tour, which is being presented by Live Nation, go on sale January 17th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation’s website.
Foreigner — who released Double Vision, Then & Now in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their iconic album in November — will also perform as part of a 10-show Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Resort this year. The group will perform five shows from January 24th and February 1st and another five between April 17th through April 25th.
Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour Dates
July 9, 2020 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 10, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 11, 2020 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 13, 2020 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 14, 2020 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 15, 2020 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 17, 2020 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 18, 2020 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 21, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 22, 2020 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 24, 2020 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
July 25, 2020 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 26, 2020 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 28, 2020 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 29, 2020 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 31, 2020 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 1, 2020 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 2, 2020 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
August 4, 2020 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
August 5, 2020 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 7, 2020 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 8, 2020 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 9, 2020 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 21, 2020 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 22, 2020 – Holmdel, NY @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 23, 2020 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 25, 2020 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 26, 2020 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 28, 2020 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 29, 2020 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 30, 2020 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sep 1, 2020 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep 4, 2020 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
Sep 5, 2020 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 6, 2020 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sep 8, 2020 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sep 9, 2020 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Sep 11, 2020 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep 12, 2020 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep 13, 2020 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater