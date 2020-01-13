Foreigner Recruit Kansas, Europe for Juke Box Heroes Tour

Foreigner has announced a North American tour with Kansas and Europe for the summer of 2020, dubbed the Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour.

Kicking off in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 9th, the trek includes stops at Colorado’s Red Rocks, Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre.

“We can’t wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country,” Foreigner founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. “We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!”

Kansas added, “We look forward to touring with Foreigner. It has been nearly 10 years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer. The bands and the crews get along great, and we’ll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans.”

“The band is super thrilled that this summer, we’ll be back in the USA… the birthplace of rock and roll,” Europe’s Joey Tempest noted. “It’s been four long years and we are honored to be on the road with Foreigner and Kansas for this extensive tour across North America. Strap yourself in! Europe in America once again!”

Tickets for the tour, which is being presented by Live Nation, go on sale January 17th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation’s website.

Foreigner — who released Double Vision, Then & Now in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their iconic album in November — will also perform as part of a 10-show Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Resort this year. The group will perform five shows from January 24th and February 1st and another five between April 17th through April 25th.

Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour Dates

July 9, 2020 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 10, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 11, 2020 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 13, 2020 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 14, 2020 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 15, 2020 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 17, 2020 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 18, 2020 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 21, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 22, 2020 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 24, 2020 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

July 25, 2020 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 26, 2020 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 28, 2020 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 29, 2020 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 31, 2020 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 1, 2020 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 2, 2020 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

August 4, 2020 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 5, 2020 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 7, 2020 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 8, 2020 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 9, 2020 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 21, 2020 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 22, 2020 – Holmdel, NY @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 23, 2020 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 25, 2020 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 26, 2020 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 28, 2020 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 29, 2020 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 30, 2020 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sep 1, 2020 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 4, 2020 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sep 5, 2020 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 6, 2020 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Sep 8, 2020 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sep 9, 2020 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sep 11, 2020 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 12, 2020 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep 13, 2020 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater