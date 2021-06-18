Foreigner Announce 121-Date World Tour

Foreigner will head out on a 121-date tour across 16 countries in 2021 and 2022. The expansive tour’s U.S. leg, which kicks off in June, stops in 71 cities in 42 states.

“Live music is at the heart of what we do and I’m thrilled to be back on the road and visiting so many places over the next year,” guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. “Looking forward to seeing you all out there.”

“I am so looking forward to getting our feet back on stage and the crowd in front of us,” singer Kelly Hansen added. “I have read and heard so much about how people want to get back to live music. It’s such a part of the fabric of who we are and we can’t wait to get out there and reclaim this piece of our lives. Can’t wait to rock it out!”

Foreigner’s tour begins June 24th in Ottumwa, Iowa’s Bridge View Center and continues around North America until November 20th, when the band plays Pensacola, Florida’s Saenger Theater. Several of the show, including the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the Fox Theatre in Detroit, will be orchestral performances. The 2022 tour dates will be announced in November.

Tickets are available via Foreigner’s website here.

Foreigner U.S. tour dates:

Thursday, June 24 Ottumwa, IA – Bridge View Center

Friday, June 25 Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion

Saturday, June 26 Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Civic Center

Tuesday, June 29 Casper, WY – Casper Events Center

Wednesday, June 30 Billings, MT – MetraPark Arena

Friday, July 2 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Great Lawn

Sunday, July 4 Fort Bragg, NC – Pope Army Airfield

Tuesday, July 27 Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre

Wednesday, July 28 Prescott Valley, AZ – Findlay Toyota Center

Friday, July 30 West Valley, UT – Maverick Center

Saturday, July 31 Grand Junction, CO – Los Colonias Park Amphitheater

Sunday, August 1 Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center

Wednesday, August 4 Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

Thursday, August 5 Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center

Saturday, August 7 Park City, KS – Hartman Arena

Sunday, August 8 North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Tuesday, August 10 West Allis, WI – Wisconsin State Fair

Wednesday, August 11 Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre

Friday, August 13 Arcadia, WI – Ashley For The Arts

Saturday, August 14 Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium

Sunday, August 15 Peoria, IL – Civic Center Arena

Tuesday, August 17 Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion

Wednesday, August 18 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Friday, August 20 Doswell, VA – AfterHours at Meadow Event Park

Saturday, August 21 Selbyville, DE – The Freeman Stage at Bayside

Monday, August 23 Syracuse, NY – New York State Fair

Wednesday, August 25 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 26 Webster, MA – Indian Ranch

Friday, August 27 Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus

Saturday, August 28 Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent

Thursday, September 9 Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

Friday, September 10 Rapid City, SD – Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Saturday, September 11 Butte, MT – Civic Center

Tuesday, September 14 Everett, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena

Wednesday, September 15 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Event Center

Thursday, September 16 Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Saturday, September 18 Fort Hall, ID – Fort Hall Casino

Tuesday, September 21 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Wednesday, September 22 Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center

Sunday, September 26 Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

Wednesday, September 29 Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery (orchestral)

Friday, October 1 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre (orchestral)

Saturday, October 2 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl (orchestral)

Monday, October 11 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre (orchestral)

Tuesday, October 12 Youngstown, OH – Foundation Amphitheater (orchestral)

Wednesday, October 13 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena (orchestral)

Friday, October 15 Johnson City, TN – Freedom Hall Civic Center

Sunday, October 17 Knoxville, TN – Civic Auditorium

Monday, October 18 Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Tuesday, October 19 Charleston, WV – Municipal Auditorium

Thursday, October 21 Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 22 Wilkes Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center

Saturday, October 23 Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

Monday, October 25 Providence, RI – Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, October 27 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

Thursday, October 28 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Friday, October 29 New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre

Saturday, October 30 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Thursday, November 4 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena

Friday, November 5 Springfield, IL – UIS Sangamon Auditorium

Saturday, November 6 Southaven, MS – Landers Center

Monday, November 8 Savannah, GA – John Mercer Theatre

Tuesday, November 9 Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

Wednesday, November 10 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Friday, November 12 Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

Saturday, November 13 Tupelo, MS – Bancorp South Arena

Sunday, November 14 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Tuesday, November 16 Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Wednesday, November 17 Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

Friday, November 19 Biloxi, MS – IP Casino Resort & Spa

Saturday, November 20 Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theater