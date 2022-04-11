 Rauw Alejandro Shares Aesthetically Pleasing 'Museo' Music Video - Rolling Stone
For Rauw Alejandro, Life Imitates Art in Music Video for 'Museo'

The song comes from his latest project Trap Cake Vol. 2

In the lead-up to his latest EP, Trap Cake Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro began building a visual world that hinges on escapism. For “Caprichoso,” he set sail and found himself lost at sea. Now, for his latest single, “Museo,” the Puerto Rican star escapes into the framed art of his own museum.

The visual centers on Alejandro as the main attraction, placing him under soft pink and orange hues as he becomes art. Around him, statues come to life, moving to the cruising beat.

Trap Cake Vol. 2 arrives with a revamp of creative energy for Alejandro as he zooms out to look at the bigger picture. As his visual world takes shape, the singer is also playing close attention to the conversation it creates sonically and how it translates to bigger stages and bolder presentations.

“Doing good music isn’t easy in terms of, like, after hit after hit. You feel like now you’re pickier. It’s like, ‘Oh shit, I need to be more strict — with the sounds, the lyrics, the melodies, everything’ . . . It gets stressful sometimes,” he told Rolling Stone in a recent cover story. “You’re doing the videos, you’re doing shoots, you’re doing production, you’re doing shows. Something is gonna mess up. It’s almost impossible. But it is what it is.”

