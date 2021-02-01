The Chicks, David Byrne, Kurt Vile, and More to Perform Food for Love Charity Concert

An upcoming benefit concert, Food for Love, will feature David Byrne, Jackson Browne, the Chicks, Kurt Vile, and dozens of other artists performing to help raise money to feed New Mexico’s hungry. The stream will be broadcast on February 13th via the Food for Love website and on YouTube.

“February 13th (Valentine’s Day Eve), some musician friends of mine, and many I’ve never met, are doing a virtual concert to raise money for meals for New Mexico’s hardest hit,” Byrne wrote in a statement, mailed to his newsletter subscribers. “New Mexico ranks almost at the bottom in poverty (49th) in the U.S., and the Navaho and other Native American lands have long been shorted basic health, jobs, and education services — so the impact of Covid on these folks has been devastating.”

Some of the many artists who will perform include Terry Allen, who helped organize the event, Alejandro Escovedo, Delbert McClinton, James McMurtry, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Doors’ John Densmore, X’s John Doe, Lyle Lovett, Mickey Hart with Steven Feld, Nathaniel Rateliff, Shawn Colvin, and Steve Earle. The benefit’s organizers are promising more musicians, too. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, actress Ali MacGraw, and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, among others, will also make appearances.

The organizers are promising that 100% of the proceeds will go to raising money for the hungry and that one dollar can provide up to four nutritious meals. “This benefit will provide nutritious meals to every county, Native American nation, and pueblo in New Mexico,” reads a statement on the event’s website, which adds that the event will benefit the New Mexico Association of Food Banks.