Foo Fighters Cancel Van Tour Due to COVID-19

Foo Fighters’ postponed Van Tour — one of the few remaining events still on the coronavirus-stricken 2020 live calendar — has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A celebration of Dave Grohl and company’s 25th anniversary, the Van Tour was set to visit the same cities that Foo Fighters played on their inaugural tour in 1995. While the trek revolved around arenas, the band hinted at “squeezing” in gigs at some of the smaller venues from that 1995 tour.

However, due to coronavirus, the April launch of the Van Tour was pushed to October; with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing, the band announced Friday that those postponed gigs would not happen and that the tour is canceled entirely.

“We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so,” Foo Fighters said in a statement, adding that ticket buyers will automatically be refunded.

The rescheduled 11-date Van Tour was set to begin October 1st in Hamilton, Ontario, and conclude December 5th in Phoenix. In addition to the band’s set, each concert would also feature a preview of Grohl’s upcoming documentary What Drives Us.

Grohl has kept busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the singer turning his Instagram into a storytelling forum and penning an op-ed in support of teachers. Foo Fighters have also shown their support for bands and venues during COVID-19 through several livestreamed performances, including the upcoming Fenway Sessions.