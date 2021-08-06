See Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church With Bee Gees Classic Before Kansas Concert

Foo Fighters’ tour returned to Kansas Thursday, giving the band an opportunity to reignite their longstanding feud with the Westboro Baptist Church, which routinely descends on the parking lot outside Foo Fighters shows with their hate-filled signs.

As fans began congregating in the parking lot outside Bonner Springs’ Azura Amphitheater, the Foo Fighters — in their Dee Gees attire — hopped on a flatbed truck and treated them to a lengthy rendition of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.” The truck navigated its way outside the venue and parked in front of the Westboro protesters, sporting their usual hate-filled signs.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you! I do,” Grohl told the protesters as the music played. “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!”

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

Foo Fighters last trolled the Westboro Baptist Church in 2016 prior to their Kansas City concert, with the group delivering a literal “Rickroll.” “Tonight, we were sitting backstage, and someone said: ‘Guess who is coming tonight?’ And I said, ‘Who?’ They said, ‘Them.’ I said, ‘Why?’ They said, ‘Cause.’ And I said, ‘Cool, let’s go out and fuckin’ hang out with them,’” Grohl told the Sprint Center crowd at the 2016 show. “So we didn’t have enough time to put together the big old show that we put on last time, so we figured, you know what, why don’t we just fucking rickroll their ass? Cause nothing says love like a little Rick Astley in your life, you know what I’m saying? Never gonna give his ass up!”

Grohl and company also hijacked the group’s protest in August 2011 when they similarly performed aboard a flatbed truck. In years past, Westboro Baptist Church have taken their trolling in stride, tweeting about the attention Grohl pays them. However, their Twitter account has since been suspended, for obvious reasons.