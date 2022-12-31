Foo Fighters to Continue Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’

Foo Fighters have confirmed that the band will continue following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March. In a post on social media Saturday, the band discussed the “healing power of music,” which brought them together 27 years ago and said publicly for the first time since Hawkins died that they will remain a band.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the Dave Grohl-fronted group posted in a statement.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” Foo Fighters continued in their post. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50 while they were on tour in Colombia. The band held two all-star tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins, one in Los Angeles and the other in London; both were held in September.