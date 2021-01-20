 See Foo Fighters Thank teachers With 'Times Like These' Performance - Rolling Stone
Watch Foo Fighters Thank the ‘Unshakable Teachers’ With ‘Times Like These’ Performance

Dave Grohl dedicates Celebrating America song performance to his mom and fellow educators

Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters dedicated their "Times Like These" performance during 'Celebrating America' on Wednesday to teachers.

Biden Inaugural Committee

Foo Fighters were among the performers for the Celebrating America concert special on Wednesday, which capped off President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration events.

The group performed their 2002 One By One hit “Times Like These,” which Dave Grohl dedicated to the “unshakable teachers” who have continued their calling to educate the nation’s youth, despite the pandemic’s threat to the their own and their loved ones health and safety.

The band was introduced by kindergarten teacher Mackenzie Adams, who got a special shout-out from the frontman. “Mackenzie Adams reminds me of another outstanding teacher who holds a very special place in my heart. My mother, Virginia, who was a public school teacher for 35 years,” Grohl said. “Like Mackenzie, and Dr. Jill Biden, she was also a mentor to her students, remembered long after their graduation.

“This year, our teachers were faced with unprecedented challenges,” he concluded before the Foo Fighters performed the song. “But through dedication and creativity, they faced those challenges head on. So this next song is for Mackenzie and all of the unshakable teachers that continue to enlighten our nation’s kids every day.”

