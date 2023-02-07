Foo Fighters, the Killers to Hit the Beach for 2023 Sea. Hear. Now Festival

The Foo Fighters and the Killers will head to Asbury Park, New Jersey, later this year for the Sea. Hear. Now festival taking place on Sept. 17 and 18.

The Killers will headline the festival’s first day, which will also feature performances from Greta Van Fleet, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Royal Blood, Tash Sultana, Bob Moses, Living Colour, Oteil and Friends, and more.

The Foo Fighters will top the bill on day two, which will also feature Weezer, the Beach Boys (the one led by Mike Love, that is), the Breeders, Tegan and Sara, Mt. Joy, Rebelution, the Easy Star All-Stars. And amidst all the music, the Sea. Hear. Now fest will host the North Rumble Surf contest, featuring an array of top surfers from the East Coast.

A full lineup of artists (and surfers) is available on the poster below. Fans can register for a pre-sale code on the Sea. Hear. Now website, with tickets set to start going on sale this Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. ET. A public on-sale at a later date will follow with any remaining tickets.

For the Foo Fighters, the Sea. Hear. Now festival is one of several major shows the band has booked as they get ready to return to the stage following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The group’s current North American itinerary also includes sets at Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, the Sonic Temple Arts and Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, and the Harley-Davidson Homecoming fest in Milwaukee; they also have gigs scheduled in Germany, Japan, and Brazil.