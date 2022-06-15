 Foo Fighters Tap Liam Gallagher, Brian May for Taylor Hawkins Tribute - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Liam Gallagher, Brian May, Chrissie Hynde Set for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show in London

Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, Stewart Copeland, and Dave Chappelle will also appear at the Foo Fighters first gig honoring their late drummer

Jon Blistein

taylor hawkins london tribute show foo fighters lineuptaylor hawkins london tribute show foo fighters lineup

Taylor Hawkins in 2019.

imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx

Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, and Brian May will join the Foo Fighters at their tribute concert to Taylor Hawkins in London this September.

The band announced the initial slate of special guests for their first of two shows honoring the late drummer. The lineup, so far, also includes Mark Ronson, Stewart Copeland, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Supergrass, and Hawkins’ Chevy Metal bandmates. Comedian Dave Chappelle will also be on hand for a special appearance, while more guests will be announced soon.

The London tribute to Hawkins will be staged on Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium. The Foo Fighters will then play a second gig on Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (no guests for that show have been announced yet). Tickets for both gigs will go on sale June 17 via the Foo Fighters’ website.  

Along with the initial lineup announcement, the Foo Fighters also noted on Instagram that the Hawkins tribute concerts will “benefit charities in the U.K. chosen by the Hawkins family.” Further details will be announced soon.

The London tribute show will mark the first time the Foo Fighters will have taken the stage since Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50. At the time, the Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. An official cause of death is still unknown. 

Speaking with Rolling Stone after his death, one of Hawkins’ longtime friends, the guitarist Stevie Salas, spoke about the relentless drive that made him a great drummer. “I believe Taylor wanted to be great so bad, and I believe he never believed he was great,” Salas said. “I believe Taylor would sit down every day and think that he wasn’t good enough, and he would work and work and work at being great. I used to tell him, ‘Dude, you can relax now. Everything’s good.’ But I don’t believe that he ever really did relax and feel great about himself as a musician.”

In This Article: Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins

