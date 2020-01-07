 Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Drops Trippy Middle Child' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Drops MTV-Inspired Video for ‘Middle Child’

Track is off Foo Fighters drummer and the Coattail Riders’ new album Get the Money

Angie Martoccio

Taylor Hawkins prances around in leopard leggings while singing to his real-life daughter Annabelle in the trippy video for “Middle Child.” Featuring Dave Grohl on guitar, the glam-rock track appears on Hawkins’ new album with Coattail Riders, Get the Money

Directed by Hawkins, Wiley Hodgen and Jeff Coffman, the clip opens in a hazy sepia-toned kitchen; Hawkins sits with Annabelle as she watches depressing news headlines on television. “My little twin I am here with you,” he says comfortingly, clutching a dog in his arms while she flips channels on the remote. “Stay close and we will make it through.”

The camera zooms into a technicolor dreamland, inspired by vintage MTV green screens. Hawkins and the rest of the Coattails — bassist Chris Chaney and guitarist Brent Woods — perform the song surrounded by animated rainbows, mushrooms and trees. Later in the video, Hawkins appears as a referee while Annabelle stands in a cheerleader uniform on a football field.

Get the Money, Hawkins’ third LP with the Coattail Riders, was released on November 8th via Shanabelle/RCA Records. The album features an array of cameos, including Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde and others.

“Middle Child” follows the video for “I Really Blew It” — which features Grohl and Perry Ferrell — and “Crossed the Line” with Yes singer Jon Davison, Hawkins’ childhood friend.

