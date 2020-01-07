Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Drops MTV-Inspired Video for ‘Middle Child’

Taylor Hawkins prances around in leopard leggings while singing to his real-life daughter Annabelle in the trippy video for “Middle Child.” Featuring Dave Grohl on guitar, the glam-rock track appears on Hawkins’ new album with Coattail Riders, Get the Money.

Directed by Hawkins, Wiley Hodgen and Jeff Coffman, the clip opens in a hazy sepia-toned kitchen; Hawkins sits with Annabelle as she watches depressing news headlines on television. “My little twin I am here with you,” he says comfortingly, clutching a dog in his arms while she flips channels on the remote. “Stay close and we will make it through.”

The camera zooms into a technicolor dreamland, inspired by vintage MTV green screens. Hawkins and the rest of the Coattails — bassist Chris Chaney and guitarist Brent Woods — perform the song surrounded by animated rainbows, mushrooms and trees. Later in the video, Hawkins appears as a referee while Annabelle stands in a cheerleader uniform on a football field.

Get the Money, Hawkins’ third LP with the Coattail Riders, was released on November 8th via Shanabelle/RCA Records. The album features an array of cameos, including Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde and others.

“Middle Child” follows the video for “I Really Blew It” — which features Grohl and Perry Ferrell — and “Crossed the Line” with Yes singer Jon Davison, Hawkins’ childhood friend.