Remembering Taylor

Foo Fighters Dedicates ‘Everlong’ to Taylor Hawkins During Surprise Glastonbury Performance

“Let’s sing this one loud as shit for Mr. Taylor," Grohl said to the crowd on Friday
Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl during Glastonbury 2023 Ki Price/WireImage

The Foo Fighters continue to honor Taylor Hawkins more than a year after his death. During the group’s surprise appearance at Glastonbury Fest 2023, after being billed as the Churnups, frontman Dave Grohl dedicated their song “Everlong” to their late drummer.

During the performance, Grohl told the audience, according to NME, that “Everlong” was usually their “way of saying goodbye, because we never like to say goodbye… ‘Cause I always figure if you guys come back, we’ll come back. We’re coming back next year for a whole fucking tour so you can come back and see us then.”

“But I would like to thank every one of you for sticking around for the last 28 years,” he added, later sharing: “I’d like to dedicate this song to Mr. Taylor Hawkins. So let’s sing this one loud as shit for Mr. Taylor.”

The crowd started chanting “Taylor” as Grohl told the audience to “sing it for T.”

Other songs on the group’s setlist included “No Son of Mine,” “Learn to Fly,” and “The Pretender.” Grohl’s daughter Violet also joined the group to perform their song “Show Me How.”

The performance comes several weeks after Grohl shared an emotional letter to Foo Fighters fans after their first shows without Hawkins.

“Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us,” Grohl wrote. “Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears.”

He added: “And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we’ve always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon.”

The group also welcomed Paramore’s Hayley Williams for a performance of “My Hero” last weekend at Bonnaroo.

Hawkins died in late March at age 50 after suffering from cardiac arrest during the group’s trip to Colombia. Authorities in the country found drugs such as opioids, THC, benzodiazepines, and antidepressants in his system.

