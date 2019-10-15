Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Taps Dave Grohl, Jon Davison for Searing ‘Crossed the Line’

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has linked up with his bandmate Dave Grohl and Yes singer Jon Davison for an eclectic new rocker, “Crossed the Line.” The track will appear on Hawkins’ new cameo-filled album with his band the Coattail Riders, Get the Money, out November 8th via Shanabelle/RCA Records.

“Crossed the Line” opens like a slow-and-steady prog rocker, with Davison draping his soothing croon over a guitar riff that plucks as much as it wobbles. But the song slowly opens up in various directions, from a cheeky nod to the Foo Fighters’ “Best of You” refrain to an all-out hard rock assault that finds Davison delivering his best heavy metal wail.

Along with Davison and Grohl, Get the Money will feature contributions from Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson, Perry Farrell, Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, LeAnn Rimes, Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters/Germs/Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear and Level 42 frontman Mark King.

Get the Money marks Hawkins’ third album with the Coattail Riders, which also features Chris Chaney, Brent Woods and John Lousteau. The group’s self-titled debut arrived in 2006, while their second LP, Red Light Fever, was released in 2010.

Hawkins’ other side projects include his prog/hard rock outfit, the Birds of Satan, with Wiley Hodgen and Mick Murphy, who released their self-titled debut in 2014. In 2016, Hawkins released his first solo album, KOTA. The Foo Fighters, meanwhile, released their last record, Concrete and Gold, in 2017, while over the past few months they’ve released an array of archival projects in anticipation of their 25th anniversary next summer.