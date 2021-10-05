 Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent Tapped for 2022 Innings Fest - Rolling Stone
Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent Step Up to the Plate for 2022 Innings Festival

My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, and Dashboard Confessional also set for annual fest loosely linked to the start of MLB spring training in Arizona

Jon Blistein

innings festival lineup

Tame Impala, Foo Fighters, St. Vincent

Alive Coverage/Sipa USA/AP; John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images; Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, and St. Vincent will take a swing on stage at the fourth annual Innings Festival, taking place at Arizona’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park on February 26th and 27th, 2022.

The bill for the two-day event will also include My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Billy Strings, Dashboard Confessional, White Reaper, Fitz and the Tantrums, Matt & Kim, Low Cut Connie, Jade Bird, and the Del Water Gap. 

Innings Festival, as its name suggests, is loosely linked to the start of spring training for Major League Baseball, which usually gets underway in Arizona near the end of February. As such, the Innings Festival will boast plenty of baseball-related activities as well, including an “All-Star Baseball Jam” led by guitarist and former MLB pitcher, Jake Peavy. Other players set to appear include Roger Clemens, Dave Stewart, Kenny Lofton, Rick Sutcliffe, Tim Raines, Johnny Gomes, and Jim Abbott. 

Tickets for Innings Festival will go on sale Wednesday, October 6th, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Single and two-day general admissions passes are available, as well as VIP and platinum packages. 

