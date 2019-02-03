See Foo Fighters Perform Black Sabbath Classic With Zac Brown, Tom Morello

Foo Fighters played a sold-out pre-Super Bowl concert Saturday night in Atlanta, a gig that was live-streamed over Twitter.

The Atlanta Station show featured a number of special guests, including Zac Brown and Tom Morello, who joined the Foo Fighters at the two-hour mark of the video below to perform Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”

The performance marked the third time Brown had performed the Paranoid classic with Foo Fighters, a collaboration that happened twice in 2014 following the country singer’s appearance on Sonic Highways.

After “War Pigs,” Morello and Brown remained onstage as Perry Farrell also joined the Foo Fighters onstage to sing Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song,” reprising another all-star team-up.

Other guests included Queen’s Roger Taylor, who played drums during the Foo Fighters’ nightly rendition of “Under Pressure,” and saxophonist Dave Koz, who contributed to a brassy take on Concrete & Gold‘s “La Dee Da.”

After spending the better part of the past two years on the road touring in support of Concrete & Gold, the Foo Fighters have only four more U.S. dates and a summer trek through Europe before the lengthy world tour comes to an end.

“I don’t know when y’all are gonna see us again, but you will,” Grohl told the Atlanta crowd. “Because we’re too fuckin’ old to break up. It’s like your grandparents getting divorced. It’s not gonna fuckin’ happen.”

Watch Foo Fighters’ entire Super Saturday gig in Atlanta below: