Foo Fighters Get the Rock Out, But Not the Demons, in New 'Studio 666' Teaser

The band's upcoming horror-comedy film will be released in February 2022

Jon Blistein

The Foo Fighters try to rock out in the face of an onslaught of supernatural forces in the new teaser for their upcoming horror-comedy flick, Studio 666, set to arrive Feb. 25, 2022. 

The short clip opens like a standard music video or behind-the-scenes rock doc, with the band arriving at the studio, plugging in and starting to play. But in a classic horror twist, things start to go south when the whites of frontman Dave Grohl’s eyes suddenly turn black and then — even more disconcerting — he begins levitating. 

The rest of the teaser doesn’t give anything away in terms of plot, but there’s plenty of horror mayhem — from creepy spellbooks to gory monsters — as well as some very loud guitar riffs.

Studio 666 was announced at the start of November and is described as a fictional take on the events that occurred when the Foo Fighters recorded their most recent album, Medicine at Midnight, at a haunted mansion in Encino, California. Grohl wrote the story for the film, while the screenplay was completed by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes; BJ McDonnell directed Studio 666. Along with all six members of the Foo Fighters, the Studio 666 cast boasts Jeff Garlin, Will Forte, and Whitney Cummings.  

