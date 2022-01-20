 Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, the Who Lead 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest - Rolling Stone
Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, the Who Lead 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest

Willie Nelson. Erykah Badu, the Black Crowes, Elvis Costello, and more also booked as fest returns to Big Easy after two Covid-canceled years

Medios y Media/Getty Images; Robb Cohen/Invision/AP; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, the Who, and Willie Nelson are among the headliners who will perform at this year’s New Orleans Jazz Fest, which — after two years of Covid-canceled festivals — returns to the Big Easy from April 29 to May 8.

The Black Crowes, Luke Combs, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, and Erykah Badu are also among the top-billed talent, with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Elvis Costello and the Imposters, Death Cab for Cutie, Norah Jones, Randy Newman, the Avett Brothers, Dawn Richard, Kool & the Gang, and dozens of New Orleans legends — from the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band to Big Freedia and Dumpstaphunk — on the deep lineup.

This year’s lineup also includes Ziggy Marley performing the music of his father Bob Marley, a “Newport All-Stars” tribute to that fest’s late founder George Wein, Cee Lo Green leading a James Brown tribute, plus sets from Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Asleep at the Wheel, Melissa Etheridge, Buddy Guy, Billy Strings, Ludacris, and more.

Nicks, Foo Fighters, and the Who were all among the headliners for the 2020 Jazz Fest that was canceled by the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic; the 2021 Jazz Fest — which featured Foo Fighters alongside the Rolling Stones, the Beach Boys, and Dead & Company — was scheduled for the next spring, but that too was postponed to the fall and ultimately canceled due to the Delta variant.

