Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company Lead 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest

Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, the Black Crowes and Lizzo are among the hundreds of artists that will welcome the Jazz Fest back to New Orleans this October following its pandemic off-year.

Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, the Beach Boys, Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Elvis Costello and the Imposters, Jimmy Buffett, Norah Jones, Randy Newman, Wu-Tang Clan with Soul Rebels and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will also be on hand for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, returning to the Fair Grounds Race Course from October 8th to 17th.

This year’s fest will also feature Ludacris, Britney Howard, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Jon Batiste, Asleep at the Wheel, Galactic, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Rickie Lee Jones, Ledisi, Tower of Power, Big Freedia, Melissa Etheridge and a tribute to the late Big Easy legend Dr. John, who died in June 2019.

Three-day weekend passes and VIP tickets are available for purchase now through the Jazz Fest site.

Both Nicks and Dead & Company were tapped to headline at the 2020 Jazz Fest before that festival – like all things live – was postponed and ultimately canceled to the Covid-19 pandemic, the first cancellation in the 50-year history of the festival. (The Who were also slated to perform at the 2020 fest; that band has been replaced by Foo Fighters at the top of the bill.) “It takes something truly momentous to interrupt a 50-year New Orleans tradition as special at the Festival, but we feel strongly that the most prudent course right now is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize,” organizers said in 2020.