Foo Fighters Share New Single ‘Show Me How,’ Play First Concert With Drummer Josh Freese

Hours after Foo Fighters returned to the stage for their first concert with new drummer Josh Freese, the band released “Show Me How,” the latest single off their upcoming album But Here We Are.

The atmospheric, shoegaze-inspired track almost serves as a duet between Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet Grohl, whose vocals feature prominently throughout and take centerstage on the outro.

“Where have you gone? / I walk in circles / Back to square one / Made it through yesterday,” Grohl sings on the opening verse. “Spilling wine, thinking of the time / I wrote you a melody.”

Later on in the choruses, Grohl contemplates, “Where are you now? Who will show me how?”

After officially introducing Freese as their new drummer in a livestream rehearsal, Foo Fighters performed their first full concert with the veteran musician Wednesday in Gilford, New Hampshire. The gig featured the live debut of four But Here We Are songs (but not “Show Me How”): First single “Rescued,” “Under You,” “Nothing at All,” and the title track.

Grohl also paid tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins with a solo acoustic rendition of the drummer’s “Cold Day in the Sun,” with Grohl on lead vocals. “Taylor wrote this song, we used to sing it together. I’m gonna do it for him tonight,” Grohl told the audience.

But Here We Are arrives June 2nd. The 10-song LP was co-produced by the band and Greg Kurstin, who also produced the Foo’s last album, 2021’s Medicine at Midnight. Following the New Hampshire show, the band has a plethora of headlining concerts planned, as well as a bunch of festivals, such as Riot Fest, Austin City Limits Fest, Ohana Fest, and Outside Lands.