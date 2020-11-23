 Foo Fighters Recount Their History in New 'Times Like Those' Film - Rolling Stone
Foo Fighters Relive Their History in New ‘Times Like Those’ Short Film

Band gathers to provide commentary on extensive slideshow of memorable moments from past 25 years

Jon Blistein

The Foo Fighters take a long trip down memory lane in a new short film tied to their 25th anniversary, Times Like Those.

The 25-minute video was filmed during some recent pandemic downtime and features the whole band gathered in a little theater to flip through a slideshow of memorable moments from throughout their career. The photos, of course, are accompanied by plenty of meandering commentary, like when Dave Grohl discusses the origins of his BBQ fascination, which leads to him and Taylor Hawkins recalling how they used to be “burn brothers” and put cigarettes in between their forearms for fun. “Kids, stay in school, don’t do drugs,” Grohl quickly deadpans to the camera afterward.

The Foo Fighters also announced that they’ll be one of the acts participating in Amazon Music’s “Holiday Plays” concert special. The band’s show will air December 15th and feature a mix of new and old songs, plus some seasonal favorites.

Along with celebrating their 25th anniversary, the Foo Fighters are prepping for the release of their new album, Medicine at Midnight, which is set to arrive on February 5th, 2021. The group announced the record after debuting its first single, “Shame Shame,” on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Medicine at Midnight follows the Foo Fighters’ 2017 effort, Concrete and Gold, and the band produced it with Greg Kurstin, who also worked on the last LP.

