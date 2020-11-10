Foo Fighters Release ‘Shame Shame’ Video, Plot Special Livestream Concert

The Foo Fighters have released a new music video for “Shame Shame” and announced a virtual concert in anticipation of their next album, Medicine at Midnight.

The black-and-white clip for “Shame Shame” was directed by Paola Kudacki and co-stars Grohl. Per a release, the video is based on an interpretation of a recurring dream that’s haunted Grohl since he was a kid.

The Foo Fighters also released details for a special livestream concert that will air from the Roxy in Hollywood, November 14th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Tickets for the show are on sale now and priced at $15, and the show will be available to watch for 48 hours from the start of the concert. A portion of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund. Limited merchandise for the concert will also be available on the Foo Fighters’ website.

The concert will also feature a few behind-the-scenes features courtesy of the show’s sponsor Coors Light. They include, per a press release, a so-called “Beer’s Eye View” cam that “will take fans behind the scenes backstage, into the thick of the action onstage, and to the best seat in the house.” Additionally, there will be footage from a “Can Cam” attached to Grohl’s own beer can.

The Foo Fighters announced Medicine at Midnight upon debuting “Shame Shame” on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. The record is set to arrive February 5th, 2021, and will follow their 2017 effort, Concrete and Gold. The Foo Fighters produced the album with Greg Kurstin, who also worked on Concrete and Gold.